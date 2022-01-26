Advertisement

Feds: former Bardstown official embezzled nearly $800,000

Tracy Hudson
Tracy Hudson(Web)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A former city official in Bardstown has been charged with embezzling more than $760,000 from the city.

Tracy L. Hudson was indicted by a federal grand jury in Louisville last week.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Hudson embezzled the money between 2013 and 2019.

That’s when she was working as the city’s tax administrator and later its chief financial officer.

She was fired in 2019.

Federal prosecutors say Hudson took cash from city funds, paid herself for fake expenses, used city credit cards and diverted extra money into her 401k retirement plan.

She is charged with wire fraud.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Med Center Health
Half of Med Center Health’s Covid patients vaccinated, ‘majority’ treated for specifically Covid
Missing 26-year-old woman out of Scottsville.
Scottsville PD continues search for missing 26-year-old last seen in November
Couple in Knott County delivers baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Ky. couple delivers baby in truck on way to hospital
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
WCSO theft investigation
WSCO investigate lumber theft case valued at over $6,000

Latest News

Med Center Health
Med Center Health to begin EMT classes Feb. 8
Half of Med Center Health’s Covid patients vaccinated, ‘majority’ treated for specifically Covid
Half of Med Center Health’s Covid patients vaccinated, ‘majority’ treated for specifically Covid
BG Chamber of Commerce celebrates 87th year
Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates 87th year, John Dix named 2022 Chamber Chairman
Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce celebrates 87th year, John Dix named 2022 Chamber Chairman
Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce celebrates 87th year, John Dix named 2022 Chamber Chairman