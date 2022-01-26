Feds: former Bardstown official embezzled nearly $800,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A former city official in Bardstown has been charged with embezzling more than $760,000 from the city.

Tracy L. Hudson was indicted by a federal grand jury in Louisville last week.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Hudson embezzled the money between 2013 and 2019.

That’s when she was working as the city’s tax administrator and later its chief financial officer.

She was fired in 2019.

Federal prosecutors say Hudson took cash from city funds, paid herself for fake expenses, used city credit cards and diverted extra money into her 401k retirement plan.

She is charged with wire fraud.

