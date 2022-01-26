Advertisement

Firefighters rescue deer caught in soccer net

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (CNN) – Some firefighters in Georgia came to the rescue of a deer that got its antlers and neck caught in soccer netting Sunday.

The Savannah Fire Department said in a social media post the deer was “extremely exhausted” and in distress.

Savannah Firefighters from Station 7 rescued a deer that was entangled in a net at the Soccer Complex Sunday. Netting...

Posted by Savannah Fire Department on Monday, January 24, 2022

Using trauma sheers, wire cutters and a knife, firefighters rescued the deer.

The post said it wobbled a bit from exhaustion, then slowly trotted away.

People commented on the post thanking the first responders for their mercy and compassion.

