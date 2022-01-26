Advertisement

Flora Templeton Stuart files for Warren County Magistrate

Flora Templeton Stuart
Flora Templeton Stuart(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green attorney Flora Templeton Stuart has filed to run for Warren County Magistrate District 4. Stuart is an injury lawyer with more than 50 years experience.

She says as magistrate, she will focus on prioritizing high-speed internet for all, better roads, good-paying jobs, recycling to protect the environment, and making sure the county uses the tornado funds to rebuild the community. And she says she will look out for people every day, and will always be accessible and responsive.

Other candidates running for District 4 Magistrate are Terry Hendrick, Joe Imel, and incumbent Rex McWhorter.

