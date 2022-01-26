Advertisement

Frigid midweek with late week light snow possible!

After the weekend we are tracking a warm up for south central Kentucky!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cold conditions continue in the region for the middle of the work week along with sunshine!

You're going to need to have a way to stay warm - a warm cup of Joe should help because we are...
You're going to need to have a way to stay warm - a warm cup of Joe should help because we are frigid to start the middle of the work week!(WBKO)

An arctic high to our northwest delivers cold air on Wednesday! We’ll start the day with readings in the teens and wind chills in the single digits for many! Top temperatures Wednesday afternoon will struggle to make it into the low 30s, even with mostly sunny skies. Fair skies and nippy readings continue into Wednesday night, with lows plunging into the teens once again.

Clouds increase Thursday before another system moves into our area Friday. This front could bring a round of light snow to the region to close out the work week. At this time, any snow amounts Friday appear very light and generally under one inch - though snowfall amounts over an inch are plausible towards central and eastern Kentucky during the day on Friday. We’ll round out the week with yet another shot of very cold air before readings moderate some late in the weekend. The weekend looks dry, as does the start of next week before a small shot at rain late Tuesday. High temperatures climb into the mild 50s by Monday and get even warmer by Tuesday before rain chances move into the region.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 32. Low 16. Winds NE at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Seasonable. High 44. Low 29. Winds S at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers possible. Cold. High 33. Low 14. Winds NW at 13 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High Today: 71 (1962)

Record Low Today: -10 (1948)

Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Sunset: 5:04 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

Pollen Count: N/A

Mold Count: Low (713 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: N/A

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 42

Yesterday’s Low: 22

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.51″ (+2.59″)

Yearly Precip: 5.51″ (+2.59″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 9.6″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.6″

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Med Center Health
Half of Med Center Health’s Covid patients vaccinated, ‘majority’ treated for specifically Covid
Missing 26-year-old woman out of Scottsville.
Scottsville PD continues search for missing 26-year-old last seen in November
Couple in Knott County delivers baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Ky. couple delivers baby in truck on way to hospital
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
The Hive, a Bowling Green non-profit helping adults with intellectual development disabilities...
Bowling Green non-profit hit by December tornado days after closing on property

Latest News

Tracking a cold but sunny Wednesday!
Bitter cold midweek, warmer air (eventually) on the way!
Warming up a bit Thursday
Single Digit Wind Chills Wednesday Morning!
Walking the dog today? Make sure you're all warm because highs today will struggle to get out...
Clouds decrease but we stay cold in southern Kentucky!
Tracking potential for late week, light moisture possible - otherwise a dry week on tap!
Skies clear out, but temps remain cold!