Frigid midweek with late week light snow possible!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cold conditions continue in the region for the middle of the work week along with sunshine!

You're going to need to have a way to stay warm - a warm cup of Joe should help because we are frigid to start the middle of the work week! (WBKO)

An arctic high to our northwest delivers cold air on Wednesday! We’ll start the day with readings in the teens and wind chills in the single digits for many! Top temperatures Wednesday afternoon will struggle to make it into the low 30s, even with mostly sunny skies. Fair skies and nippy readings continue into Wednesday night, with lows plunging into the teens once again.

Clouds increase Thursday before another system moves into our area Friday. This front could bring a round of light snow to the region to close out the work week. At this time, any snow amounts Friday appear very light and generally under one inch - though snowfall amounts over an inch are plausible towards central and eastern Kentucky during the day on Friday. We’ll round out the week with yet another shot of very cold air before readings moderate some late in the weekend. The weekend looks dry, as does the start of next week before a small shot at rain late Tuesday. High temperatures climb into the mild 50s by Monday and get even warmer by Tuesday before rain chances move into the region.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 32. Low 16. Winds NE at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Seasonable. High 44. Low 29. Winds S at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers possible. Cold. High 33. Low 14. Winds NW at 13 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High Today: 71 (1962)

Record Low Today: -10 (1948)

Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Sunset: 5:04 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

Pollen Count: N/A

Mold Count: Low (713 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: N/A

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 42

Yesterday’s Low: 22

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.51″ (+2.59″)

Yearly Precip: 5.51″ (+2.59″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 9.6″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.6″

