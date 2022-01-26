Future K9 officer: Scottsville PD call on community’s help to name puppy

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Scottsville Police Department is asking for help naming its future K9 officer.

The department partnered with OnPoint K9 to breed their current K9 officer, Morgan, with a Belgian Malinois owned by the trainer. A puppy from the litter will become a new K9 officer that will be added to the department in the future.

Sergeant John T Williams will be the next K9 handler for the department. In a Facebook post, Williams is pictured with an eight-week-old female Belgian Malinois.

Scottsville Police Department will take the top three name choices and let the puppy decide the final name. Please submit your name of choice by the end of January.

“We look forward to the community’s involvement in this process,” the department said.

