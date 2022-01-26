Advertisement

Glasgow man arrested on drug charges

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Glasgow police conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a man being arrested for drug-related charges.

Authorities were investigating a man who was involved in several overdoses involving subjects that had consumed suspected counterfeit Roxycodone pills that contained fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.

During the investigation, Jacob J. Johnson of Glasgow was arrested, and 181 suspected counterfeit oxycodone pills, suspected heroin, a glass pipe with drug residue, and other prescription pills.

Johnson was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense(>Or=10 DU Opiates), Trafficking In Control 1st Offense (Carfentanil Or Fentanyl Derivatives), Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Offense (Heroin), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Johnson was taken to the Barren County Detention Center, and other charges are expected to be filed during this investigation.

BG Chamber of Commerce celebrates 87th year
Residents of historic Magnolia, Nutwood meet with city to discuss rebuilding plans
