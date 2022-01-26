Greenwood boys remain atop 4th Region, girls hold off upset-minded Raiders

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Greenwood Gators enjoyed a successful super Tuesday.

With just under a month left in the regular season, the first-place Gators boys defeated Warren East, 70-59, while the girls survived a scare from the Lady Raiders, 54-41.

The Warren East girls led 21-16 at halftime until a late run from Leia Trinh propelled the Gators to victory. As for the boys, it was a wire-to-wire win.

Greenwood will host both Warren Central teams at 6 and 7:30 p.m each, respectively, this Friday.

