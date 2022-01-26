Kentucky State Police respond to fatal collision in Metcalfe County

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Kentucky State Police responded to a fatal collision that occurred in U.S. 68 in Metcalfe County.

Authorities say Meridith Spear, 32 or Magnolia, was driving a 2009 Nissan Altima southbound on U.S. 68 when she failed to make a curve and entered the northbound lane.

When crossing, police say she hit a 2008 Dodge box truck driven by Edward Harris of Manchester.

Spear was pronounced dead on the scene by the Metcalfe County Coroner, and Harris was not injured in the collision.

The accident is under investigation.

