Med Center Health to begin EMT classes Feb. 8

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health will begin the next round of EMT classes on Feb. 8.

The EMT-B class will be sponsored by Medical Center EMS, taught by state certified Instructors, satisfying all requirements for students to test for their National Registry and obtain state EMT certification.

Classes are set to last until early May and will be Tuesday, Thursday from 6-10 p.m. and every other Saturday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The programs costs $750 and includes textbook, uniform polo shirt, and the course itself. Students will be expected to purchase their own Khaki tactical pants and black non-slip boots as part of the required uniform.

COVID-19 proof of vaccination is mandatory along with proof of negative TB skin test is also mandatory.

Payment in full is expected the first day of class.

To apply visit here.

