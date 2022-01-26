Organizations partner to feed Bowling Green tornado victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Organizations across the Commonwealth partnered together Wednesday morning to feed Bowling Green tornado victims.

Perdue Farms and Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland provided relief to families facing hunger following tornado disaster and amid COVID resurgence.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the two came together at Lampkin Park, with help for Anthem and other volunteers.

“This partnership is a wonderful initiative that aligns perfectly with what Purdue is doing to give back to our communities, especially the ones that’s been hardest hit by the tornadoes,” said Kyla Dockery, HR Complex Manager at Perdue Farms.

Perdue Farms donated more than 160,000 servings of chicken to Kentucky’s Heartland to support tornado relief efforts, which also helps some of their employees affected.

“A lot of our associates work in live around in this area. And so we want to make sure that we are we’re helping to build back these communities and making them stronger,” said Dockery.

The pair’s goal was to feed one thousand families.

Families received a box of non-perishable food and a whole bird chicken roaster donated by Perdue.

The partnership aligns with Perdue’s “Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors®” initiative focused on improving quality of life and building stronger communities where our associates work and live.

“It’s a great thing for us to partner together to kind of strengthen these communities help them build back. It’s good for for everyone involved with this,” said Dockery.

Anthem Blue Shield was also at SOKY Fairgrounds on Wednesday morning distributing produce.

Cars were lined up at the park all the way onto Morgantown Road.

