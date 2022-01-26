Prevent your pipes from freezing this winter!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the days being cooler and the nights being colder, preventing your pipes from freezing is imperative.

“If there’s any place in your home, where cold air can get in, you want to get those places sealed up or covered. Whether you use plastic, you can even use something simple as a bale of straw,” says Tony Swift of Mr. Rooter Plumbing in Bowling Green who sends advice on preventing your pipes from freezing up.

“Of course, if you have pipes in your attic or in your basement, you want to insulate those or put the heating tape on them,” adds Christy Twyman with Bowling Green Municipal Utilities.

“To keep your pipes from freezing, the best thing you can do is let the water run a little bit, let it drip on the really cold nights, open up your cabinet doors and make sure your garage doors are closed,” explained Swift.

Twyman says that it’s best not to touch the thermostat

“But when it gets below freezing, it’s always a good idea to just leave your thermostat at the same temperature that it was during the day to keep your, your house warmer,” adds Twyman.

Swift also explained how one of the biggest issues they see yearly is leaving garage doors open overnight when it gets colder.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.