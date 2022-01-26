Advertisement

Prevent your pipes from freezing this winter!

Prevent pipes from freezing
Prevent pipes from freezing(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the days being cooler and the nights being colder, preventing your pipes from freezing is imperative.

“If there’s any place in your home, where cold air can get in, you want to get those places sealed up or covered. Whether you use plastic, you can even use something simple as a bale of straw,” says Tony Swift of Mr. Rooter Plumbing in Bowling Green who sends advice on preventing your pipes from freezing up.

“Of course, if you have pipes in your attic or in your basement, you want to insulate those or put the heating tape on them,” adds Christy Twyman with Bowling Green Municipal Utilities.

“To keep your pipes from freezing, the best thing you can do is let the water run a little bit, let it drip on the really cold nights, open up your cabinet doors and make sure your garage doors are closed,” explained Swift.

Twyman says that it’s best not to touch the thermostat

“But when it gets below freezing, it’s always a good idea to just leave your thermostat at the same temperature that it was during the day to keep your, your house warmer,” adds Twyman.

Swift also explained how one of the biggest issues they see yearly is leaving garage doors open overnight when it gets colder.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple in Knott County delivers baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Ky. couple delivers baby in truck on way to hospital
Jeffery Gillingham, 31 of Brownsville, Ky.
Edmonson Co. man arrested on strangulation, assault, drug charges
WCSO theft investigation
WSCO investigate lumber theft case valued at over $6,000
Kentucky Department of Tourism
Western Kentucky city becomes certified as trail town
Fort Knox Police shot and killed a man Sunday morning after responding to a suspicious person...
Fort Knox Police shoot, kill man in on-post incident

Latest News

Antibody treatment for Omicron variant in short supply
Area hospitals shifting treatment options after FDA restricts use of two monoclonal antibody treatments
WCPS in need of volunteers for distribution day
WCPS in need of volunteers for distribution of food and supplies on Wednesday
Located at the same subdivision as last year’s home, the house is located in McCoy Place on...
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Groundbreaking Ceremony
The Hive, a Bowling Green non-profit helping adults with intellectual development disabilities...
Bowling Green non-profit hit by December tornado days after closing on property