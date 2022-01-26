Advertisement

Reports: Peter Robbins, the voice of Charlie Brown, dies at 65

Peter Robbins, the original voice of Peanuts character Charlie Brown, signs autographs at Comic...
Peter Robbins, the original voice of Peanuts character Charlie Brown, signs autographs at Comic Con in San Diego on Friday, July 25, 2008. Robbins has died at age 65.(AP Photo/Lisa Rose)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Peter Robbins, a voice actor who brought the character of Charlie Brown to life in Peanuts cartoon TV specials, has died at age 65, San Diego media reported.

His family said he took his own life last week.

The California native was the first person to provide the voice of the beloved comic strip character, serving as the voice actor from age 9 to age 13, according to his IMDb page.

The voice of Robbins is featured in the TV classics, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” 1965, and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” 1966, as well as other Peanuts-related TV shorts.

Robbins also appeared on TV shows “Rawhide,” “The Munsters,” “Get Smart,” “F Troop” and “My Three Sons” before stepping away from acting.

He was arrested in 2013 in San Diego because of criminal threats he made and served time in prison for the offense.

Robbins said he struggled with mental health issues throughout his life.

Editor’s note: Help is available for those who need it via the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress: 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Med Center Health
Half of Med Center Health’s Covid patients vaccinated, ‘majority’ treated for specifically Covid
Missing 26-year-old woman out of Scottsville.
Scottsville PD continues search for missing 26-year-old last seen in November
Couple in Knott County delivers baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Ky. couple delivers baby in truck on way to hospital
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
The Hive, a Bowling Green non-profit helping adults with intellectual development disabilities...
Bowling Green non-profit hit by December tornado days after closing on property

Latest News

You're going to need to have a way to stay warm - a warm cup of Joe should help because we are...
Frigid midweek with late week light snow possible!
A survivor of the capsized vessel was found on top of the ship's hull.
Coast Guard searches vast sea for 39 people lost off Florida
A man who survived COVID-19 after months in the hospital is giving an ICU nurse hope.
COVID-19 patient's recovery gives nurse hope
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2012, file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motors Co. is shown...
Nissan recalls 793K Rogues; wiring trouble raises fire risk
1
Med Center Health to host EMT class