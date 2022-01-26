Advertisement

Residents of historic Magnolia, Nutwood meet with city to discuss rebuilding plans

By Lauren McCally
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, residents of the historic Magnolia and Nutwood area of Bowling Green met with members of the City-County Planning Commission to discuss ideas for rebuilding.

Residents of the area were hit hard by December’s tornado.

The meeting comes after several of those residents got in touch with the city about preserving the charm and history of the area.

The main objective of the meeting was for the city and its leaders to hear what the residents had to say and give them any information.

Executive Director of the City-County Planning Commission, Ben Petterson told those in attendance that the commission would do whatever it takes to make sure that the neighborhood is there for generations to come.

“We’re here to learn to listen and then help decide together what you want for the neighborhood,” Peterson said.

He also told residents the City-County Commission has made contact with the State of Kentucky Historic Preservation Office. to see if they can help.

They have not heard back yet.

