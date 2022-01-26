Sports Connection 1-23-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brett Alper and Brian Webb discuss the latest in high school basketball in the 4th Region. They also talk about the latest blunders with WKU Men’s Basketball and the recent success of WKU Woman’s Basketball.

They welcome to the show Greenwood boys basketball head coach Will McCoy fresh off their victory against Bowling Green and newly announced Louisivile Football Director of Strength and Conditioning.

