Advertisement

Sports Connection 1-23-22

By Brett Alper
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brett Alper and Brian Webb discuss the latest in high school basketball in the 4th Region. They also talk about the latest blunders with WKU Men’s Basketball and the recent success of WKU Woman’s Basketball.

They welcome to the show Greenwood boys basketball head coach Will McCoy fresh off their victory against Bowling Green and newly announced Louisivile Football Director of Strength and Conditioning.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Med Center Health
Half of Med Center Health’s Covid patients vaccinated, ‘majority’ treated for specifically Covid
Missing 26-year-old woman out of Scottsville.
Scottsville PD continues search for missing 26-year-old last seen in November
According to the fire department, crews were called around 6:30 a.m. to a fire at the corner of...
One injured after downtown Bowling Green house fire
Tracy Hudson
Feds: former Bardstown official embezzled nearly $800,000
Glasgow Drug Arrest
Glasgow man arrested on drug charges

Latest News

Sports Connection Interview with Ben Sowders
Sports Connection Interview with Ben Sowders
Sports Connection Interview with Will McCoy
Sports Connection Interview with Will McCoy
Sports Connection First Segment 1-23-22
Sports Connection First Segment 1-23-22
Greenwood sweeps Warren East in doubleheader
Greenwood boys remain atop 4th Region, girls hold off upset-minded Raiders