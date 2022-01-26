BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action features Laura Thornbury, College and Career Transition Readiness Coach at Warren Central High School. Ms. Thornbury works with JA to plan job shadow events and help make the connection between faculty and JA staff to find the best program for their classroom. Ms. Thornbury’s favorite thing about Junior Achievement is that “everyone at JA is so supportive of our students and they provide so many opportunities to help students find their career interests and path.” She also said, “The M&L Electrical Career Shadowing event is by far one of my favorite experiences with JA. Our students were able to see all areas of M&L Electrical, have hands on learning, and hear about how they could have a career there. It’s such a wonderful company right here in Bowling Green that they knew nothing about. Students still talk about that shadowing experience and I’m so excited we will be able to take students back to M&L in February.”

