Warren Central to host Athletic Hall of Fame induction Saturday

By Katey Cook
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren Central High School will host its 11th Athletic Hall of Fame induction on Saturday, January 29. It will be held in the auditorium at 2 p.m.

“Everyone is invited, you know, we have a lot of friends and family,” Todd Steward, Warren Central Athletic Director said. “If you’re a Dragon fan, and just want to come out and see these folks that you haven’t seen in a while, you’re welcome to it. There’s no charge.”

The 2022 inductees have already been named. People such as Michael Bush, a former starting quarterback, and Alicia Diane who was on the state basketball championship team and set her mark in track. One athlete who graduated in 1962 will also be honored.

“I just thought we had too much of a rich tradition not to go back and at least examine some of the things that we had done in the past, and so we formed the committee and we started working on, how do we do this?” Steward said. “We’ve come up with this system where we recognize them during the game, and then we’re having an induction ceremony.”

In the future, if you know someone who you think should be added to the hall of fame you can nominate them on Warren Central’s website. The 50th inductee will be recognized at Saturday’s event.

