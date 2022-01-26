Advertisement

Warren Central splits basketball doubleheader with South Warren

Warren Central boys defeat South Warren 67-49
Warren Central boys defeat South Warren 67-49(Brett Alper)
By Brett Alper
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday night basketball action in the 14th District that saw Warren Central split boys/girls games with South Warren.

In the girls game, South Warren easily defeated Warren Central 61-29. They are now .500 in the district.

They’ll host Logan County Friday.

In the boys game, Central and South battled in the first quarter with the Dragons leading 19-17 after one. Warren Central later pulled away winning 67-49, five Dragons scored in double figures.

Warren Central moves to 12-4 on the season, they’ll take the trip to the Swamp to battle Greenwood Friday.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple in Knott County delivers baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Ky. couple delivers baby in truck on way to hospital
Jeffery Gillingham, 31 of Brownsville, Ky.
Edmonson Co. man arrested on strangulation, assault, drug charges
Missing 26-year-old woman out of Scottsville.
Scottsville PD continues search for missing 26-year-old last seen in November
Med Center Health
Half of Med Center Health’s Covid patients vaccinated, ‘majority’ treated for specifically Covid
WCSO theft investigation
WSCO investigate lumber theft case valued at over $6,000

Latest News

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
Livestream: South Warren vs Warren Central Basketball
Barren County defeats Monroe County 68-34
Barren County defeats Monroe County 68-34
Monroe Co at Barren Co MBB
Monroe Co at Barren Co MBB
Lady Toppers defeat FIU
Lady Toppers Stay Undefeated in League Play with 87-66 Win Against FIU