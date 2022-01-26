Warren Central splits basketball doubleheader with South Warren

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday night basketball action in the 14th District that saw Warren Central split boys/girls games with South Warren.

In the girls game, South Warren easily defeated Warren Central 61-29. They are now .500 in the district.

They’ll host Logan County Friday.

In the boys game, Central and South battled in the first quarter with the Dragons leading 19-17 after one. Warren Central later pulled away winning 67-49, five Dragons scored in double figures.

Warren Central moves to 12-4 on the season, they’ll take the trip to the Swamp to battle Greenwood Friday.

