$19M awarded for water, sewer projects in northern Kentucky

NEWPORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has awarded $19.4 million to improve water and sewer systems in northern Kentucky.

A statement from Beshear’s office on Tuesday said the funding will go to one municipality and three water utilities that serve customers in Campbell, Kenton and Boone counites.

The Northern Kentucky Area Development District submitted funding requests to the state for 10 projects including wastewater treatment plant improvements, the replacement of aging water lines and the installation of new technology.

Beshear said the infrastructure improvements will bring safer, more reliable water and sewer services to thousands of residents and businesses.

