$19M awarded for water, sewer projects in northern Kentucky

FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in...
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Frankfort, Ky. Gov. Beshear on Thursday, June 24, 2021 dangled a $1,500 bonus meant to lure thousands of unemployed Kentuckians back to work, offering it as an alternative to an early cutoff of enhanced jobless benefits that Republicans and businesses blame for a workforce shortage. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, Pool)(Ryan C. Hermens | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has awarded $19.4 million to improve water and sewer systems in northern Kentucky.

A statement from Beshear’s office on Tuesday said the funding will go to one municipality and three water utilities that serve customers in Campbell, Kenton and Boone counites.

The Northern Kentucky Area Development District submitted funding requests to the state for 10 projects including wastewater treatment plant improvements, the replacement of aging water lines and the installation of new technology.

Beshear said the infrastructure improvements will bring safer, more reliable water and sewer services to thousands of residents and businesses.

