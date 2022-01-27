Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Medical Center Stolen Purses

Suspect allegedly using stolen credit and/or debit cards at Kroger self checkout
Suspect allegedly using stolen credit and/or debit cards at Kroger self checkout(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say two clutch purses were stolen from The Medical Center on December 28th.

The clutches are said to have contained multiple credit cards and debit cards. Police say the suspect made and tried to make several purchases using the stolen cards.

Two of the purchases were made at Kroger. The suspect can be seen buying gift cards through the self-checkout line. He was also seen leaving The Medical Center at the approximate time of the original theft.

The suspect is described as a male wearing dark pants, a hat, and a tan long sleeve shirt with dollar signs and international money symbols.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the fire department, crews were called around 6:30 a.m. to a fire at the corner of...
One injured after downtown Bowling Green house fire
Med Center Health
Half of Med Center Health’s Covid patients vaccinated, ‘majority’ treated for specifically Covid
Tracy Hudson
Feds: former Bardstown official embezzled nearly $800,000
Missing 26-year-old woman out of Scottsville.
Scottsville PD continues search for missing 26-year-old last seen in November
Glasgow Drug Arrest
Glasgow man arrested on drug charges

Latest News

Police respond.
Police arrest two people after breaking into vehicles on WKU’s campus
Glasgow Drug Arrest
Glasgow man arrested on drug charges
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
AG Cameron creates position to support prosecutors and law enforcement in cases involving violent, capital crimes
Jeffery Gillingham, 31 of Brownsville, Ky.
Edmonson Co. man arrested on strangulation, assault, drug charges