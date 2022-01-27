Crime Stoppers: Medical Center Stolen Purses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say two clutch purses were stolen from The Medical Center on December 28th.

The clutches are said to have contained multiple credit cards and debit cards. Police say the suspect made and tried to make several purchases using the stolen cards.

Two of the purchases were made at Kroger. The suspect can be seen buying gift cards through the self-checkout line. He was also seen leaving The Medical Center at the approximate time of the original theft.

The suspect is described as a male wearing dark pants, a hat, and a tan long sleeve shirt with dollar signs and international money symbols.

