Travel trailers coming to Dawson Springs for residents impacted by tornado

Trailers for impacted families
Trailers for impacted families(Gov. Beshear)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear and other state leaders gave an update on the Commonwealth Shelter Program Thursday.

You can watch that update below.

He discussed when the first group of travel trailers, that will temporarily house families displaced by the tornadoes in Western Kentucky, will be available.

He says the program will make available 200 newly purchased travel trailers to impacted families. Beshear says 10 of those are going to Dawson Springs.

Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield says they’ll start setting them up on Friday.

Funding for the trailers was provided by House Bill 5, which passed unanimously in both the House and Senate and was immediately signed into law by Gov. Beshear.

