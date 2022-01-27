Hilltoppers Host UAB for Thursday Night Black Out Game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball returns to E.A. Diddle Arena for a Black Out game against UAB at 8 p.m. CT Thursday. The game will air nationally on CBS Sports Network.

The Hilltoppers have lost three straight, most recently falling 86-83 at FIU on Saturday after a furious late comeback. UAB leads the West Division and has won three in a row, including a huge 83-76 road victory at Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

WKU is 17-25 all-time against UAB, including a 64-60 win in last year’s C-USA Championship semifinals. Head coach Rick Stansbury is 7-4 in his career against the Blazers.

GAME 20

UAB (16-4, 6-1) at WKU (10-9, 2-4)

January 27, 2022 | 8 p.m. CT

E.A. Diddle Arena | Bowling Green, Ky.

BROADCAST

Listen: Hilltopper Sports Network (WKLX 100.7 FM flagship), C-USAtv Audio (free), Varsity Network (Randy Lee, pxp | Hal Schmitt, analysis)

Watch: CBS Sports Network (Chris Hassel, pxp | Mike O’Donnell, analysis)

Live Stats: WKU Stats

TOP STORYLINES

• As of Tuesday, WKU leads the country in fewest fouls per game (12.4) and ranks fifth in total blocks (114), seventh in blocks per game (6.0), 23rd in total steals (169), 29th in steals per game (8.9), 40th in field-goal percentage (47.3%) and 46th in total assists (294).

• Thursday’s game will be a Black Out, with the first 1,000 fans receiving a free black T-shirt. The Hilltoppers will wear their alternate black uniforms. They’re 1-2 in the black uniforms this season, blowing out Ole Miss in Atlanta and falling at Memphis and at Kentucky.

• WKU head coach Rick Stansbury is 9-4 in his career against UAB coach Andy Kennedy from their time at Mississippi State and Ole Miss, respectively, as well as last year’s win over UAB in the C-USA semifinals.

• WKU junior center Jamarion Sharp is the tallest player in college basketball at 7 feet, 5 inches. He’s also the tallest player in the history of the Hilltopper program. Sharp leads the nation in total blocks (83) and blocks per game (4.4), is tied for second in dunks (48) and third in block % (17.0%).

• Since entering the starting lineup 15 games ago, Jamarion Sharp is averaging 9.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 63 of 82 (76.8%) from the field. Sharp has more blocks by himself this season (83) than 292 Division I programs have as a team, which is 83% of all D-I teams.

• Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight is the one of two players in the country averaging at least 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal per game this year. He ranks fifth nationally in total assists (121) and ninth nationally in assists per game (6.4).

THE HILL AT HOME

The Hilltoppers’ games will be featured on The Hill at Home, a live video feed of Hal Schmitt and Voice of the Hilltoppers Randy Lee on the radio call. This broadcast of The Hill at Home can be found here (wkusports.com/MBBSecondScreen) and will be live 30 minutes prior to tipoff.

LAST GAME AGAINST UAB: MARCH 12, 2021

The Hilltoppers rallied from a halftime deficit against UAB in Friday’s C-USA semifinals, locking down defensively in the second half for a 64-60 victory.

WKU held UAB to 34.5% shooting in the second half and a 2-for-8 effort from the 3-point line, while the Hilltoppers made 10 of 20 3-pointers themselves in the game.

Junior center Charles Bassey led all scorers with 22 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

Freshman guard Dayvion McKnight rose to the occasion with 13 points, nine assists, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Redshirt junior guard Luke Frampton and sophomore guard Jordan Rawls combined for 15 bench points on 5-for-10 3s.

