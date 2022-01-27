The Hive’s ‘Bee Mine’ event will get you Valentine goodies while giving to a good cause

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hive has kicked off their annual “Bee Mine” event. You can now pre-order Valentine gifts on The Hive’s website. To find the items for sale, you can click on the ‘Bee Mine 2022′ link under the events tab.

“We’re hoping that you’ll come out and support the Hive, and we’re so excited to see you there,” Bethany Jones, a member of The Hive, said.

You can order flowers, delicious toffee and more. Right now, many non-profits, including The Hive, are in need of help especially after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed fundraising efforts.

“We’ve been really fortunate that people care about what we do and care about the folks that that need us and so we’re really lucky, but we always always need the monetary donations,” Founder of The Hive Laura Orsland said.

If you order a Valentine gift, you will be able to pick it up at The Hive on either February 12 or February 14. They will also be set up at Spencer’s Downtown on Valentine’s day, where you can directly purchase the items.

❤️✨Bee Mine ‘22✨❤️ presented by Lockshield Partners is taking pre-orders on our website! Give THE BEST... Posted by The HIVE, Inc. on Friday, January 21, 2022

