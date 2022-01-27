Advertisement

The Hive’s ‘Bee Mine’ event will get you Valentine goodies while giving to a good cause

Bee Mine 2022
Bee Mine 2022(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hive has kicked off their annual “Bee Mine” event. You can now pre-order Valentine gifts on The Hive’s website. To find the items for sale, you can click on the ‘Bee Mine 2022′ link under the events tab.

“We’re hoping that you’ll come out and support the Hive, and we’re so excited to see you there,” Bethany Jones, a member of The Hive, said.

You can order flowers, delicious toffee and more. Right now, many non-profits, including The Hive, are in need of help especially after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed fundraising efforts.

“We’ve been really fortunate that people care about what we do and care about the folks that that need us and so we’re really lucky, but we always always need the monetary donations,” Founder of The Hive Laura Orsland said.

If you order a Valentine gift, you will be able to pick it up at The Hive on either February 12 or February 14. They will also be set up at Spencer’s Downtown on Valentine’s day, where you can directly purchase the items.

❤️✨Bee Mine ‘22✨❤️ presented by Lockshield Partners is taking pre-orders on our website! Give THE BEST...

Posted by The HIVE, Inc. on Friday, January 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the fire department, crews were called around 6:30 a.m. to a fire at the corner of...
One injured after downtown Bowling Green house fire
Man denied an SBA loan and FEMA assistance
BG man lost dream home to tornado, has more questions than answers after being denied federal assistance
Tracy Hudson
Feds: former Bardstown official embezzled nearly $800,000
Glasgow Drug Arrest
Glasgow man arrested on drug charges
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police respond to fatal collision in Metcalfe County

Latest News

The thyroid gland provides hormones, and affects almost every cell in your body.
Nurse practitioner speaks on thyroid health as January marks thyroid health awareness month
1
Valentine's Day Fundraiser for the Hive
Levi's factory coming to Kentucky
Levi Strauss to open new distribution center in northern Kentucky, creating 300 job opportunities
1
Thyroid Health Awareness Month