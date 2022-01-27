Late-night sweets bakery ‘Insomnia Cookies’ opens new location in downtown Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Late nights are about to get even sweeter.

Insomnia Cookies, a late-night bakery concept founded in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room by then-student Seth Berkowitzhas, set up its newest location at 422 East Main Ave in downtown Bowling Green for anyone craving that late-night snack.

The store did officially open on Monday, but Insomnia Cookies will be holding an all-day, in-store event on January 29, where customers can grab yummy freebies, treats, and more.

“Our grand opening on Saturday is going to be a big pajama party,” said Brett Richardson, the Bowling Green location’s store manager, “But during the day, anybody that comes in can get a free classic cookie with a purchase. And then during the night after 8 pm, We are doing anybody in pajamas gets a free six-pack”.

As far as the different options are concerned, customers can choose anything from generic flavors, like sugar or chocolate chunk to a limited edition of red velvet.

And for those that like cookies but can’t have dairy or gluten, the store does have a few options.

“We have a vegan chocolate chunk, a vegan double chocolate chunk, a vegan birthday cake, and then some of our limited-time cookies are also vegan. And then we have a vegan gluten-free chocolate cookie for everybody who’s gluten-free”, Richardson said.

The store’s hours are 11:00 am to 12:00 am, Monday thru Wednesday, Thursday thru Friday from 11:00 am to 1:00 am, Saturday from 12:00 pm to 1:00 am, and Sunday from 12:00 pm to 12:00 am.

The store also does delivery and will deliver throughout the city’s downtown neighborhood, College Hill Historic District, and Western Kentucky University, plus surrounding neighborhoods. If you want to place an order and learn more about Insomnia’s menu, late-night delivery, and nationwide shipping options, visit InsomniaCookies.com.

