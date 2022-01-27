The latest on winter weather late tonight into Friday morning!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a gorgeous Thursday so far, but we’re going to cool things down this evening as clouds increase for our area. Tonight will be frigid as temperatures track into the upper 20s!

Snowfall forecast for the WBKO viewing area through Friday morning. (WBKO)

Snow chances increase tonight, though they’ll be short lived as they move through our area. Our northwestern counties will see it first as it mixes with some light rain before it progresses into the heart of south central Kentucky overnight. Light snow will then move into the southeastern portions of our viewing area tomorrow morning around 5 AM. Snowfall amounts look to be minimal, especially for our western counties! Counties along and east of I-65 could see anywhere between 0 - 0.5″ of snowfall by Friday morning. Even though this won’t be significant, commuters should still watch out for potential slick spots. Beyond that, we’ll be dealing with FRIGID air left behind this winter system. Daytime highs will flirt with the freezing mark through Friday and Saturday, before we see a warming trend into the work week! Southerly flow will bump our afternoon temperatures into the 50s by Monday. However, scattered showers make their way into the region Tuesday. They’ll drag into Wednesday and Thursday, but we’ll stay mild and in the 50s by then. Stay up to date with all things weather by downloading our WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Snow showers possible late!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. Scattered light snow showers possible. High 33. Low 14. Winds NW at 13 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued cold. High 34. Low 22. Winds W at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 46. Low 24. Winds W at 12 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 44

Today’s Low: 17

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 70 (1944)

Record Low: -9 (1963)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.51″ (+2.36″)

Yearly Precip: 5.51″ (+2.36″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 9.6″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.6″

Today’s Sunset: 5:06 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

Mold Count: Low (713 - Mold Spore Count)

