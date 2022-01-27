Advertisement

Local artist helps South Warren Middle School students paint mural

The mural was inspired by responses from the question, ‘How do we use creativity in a diverse...
The mural was inspired by responses from the question, ‘How do we use creativity in a diverse world?.’(Jeanna Kleine-Kracht, WBKO)
By Jeanna Kleine-Kracht
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County middle school welcomed a local artist on Wednesday and Thursday to help students work on a mural wall.

South Warren Middle School hosted artist Andee Rudloff in their art classes.

“In this middle school, this is the first time I’ve been able to do a project here,” said Andee Rudloff, artist. “So I’m really thrilled to be part of the conversation. And in experiencing how much all the students really enjoy coming together to create something.”

This opportunity was made possible through an award funded by ‘Arts for All Kentucky.’

The mural was inspired by responses from the question, ‘How do we use creativity in a diverse world?.’

”Our hope was to make sure that we were as inclusive as possible,” said Rudloff. “And the way a student could bring their voice to the mural was honored and appreciated.”

Students were instructed by Andee and then they could freely paint the mural.

South Warren’s art teacher, Paul Johnson, says he is grateful his students have the opportunity to work with a practicing artist who understands what it is like in the real world.

”A piece like this, they were able to express themselves in such a way where they can be easily understood,” said Mr. Johnson, art teacher. “They’re able to celebrate their own diversity. They’re able to celebrate their own individuality.”

Rudloff says she thinks the piece should be completed by Friday with extra help from the middle school students.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man denied an SBA loan and FEMA assistance
BG man lost dream home to tornado, has more questions than answers after being denied federal assistance
According to the fire department, crews were called around 6:30 a.m. to a fire at the corner of...
One injured after downtown Bowling Green house fire
Tracy Hudson
Feds: former Bardstown official embezzled nearly $800,000
Insomnia Cookies opens in BG
Late-night sweets bakery ‘Insomnia Cookies’ opens new location in downtown Bowling Green
Suspect allegedly using stolen credit and/or debit cards at Kroger self checkout
Crime Stoppers: Medical Center Stolen Purses

Latest News

After receiving a permit from the city, Douglas started the Warming Tree in January 2017 and...
The Warming Tree in Bowling Green accepting donations for homeless
FEMA
Common reasons for a FEMA denial of eligibility
The thyroid gland provides hormones, and affects almost every cell in your body.
Nurse practitioner speaks on thyroid health as January marks thyroid health awareness month
1
Valentine's Day Fundraiser for the Hive