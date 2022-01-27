Local artist helps South Warren Middle School students paint mural

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County middle school welcomed a local artist on Wednesday and Thursday to help students work on a mural wall.

South Warren Middle School hosted artist Andee Rudloff in their art classes.

“In this middle school, this is the first time I’ve been able to do a project here,” said Andee Rudloff, artist. “So I’m really thrilled to be part of the conversation. And in experiencing how much all the students really enjoy coming together to create something.”

This opportunity was made possible through an award funded by ‘Arts for All Kentucky.’

The mural was inspired by responses from the question, ‘How do we use creativity in a diverse world?.’

”Our hope was to make sure that we were as inclusive as possible,” said Rudloff. “And the way a student could bring their voice to the mural was honored and appreciated.”

Students were instructed by Andee and then they could freely paint the mural.

South Warren’s art teacher, Paul Johnson, says he is grateful his students have the opportunity to work with a practicing artist who understands what it is like in the real world.

”A piece like this, they were able to express themselves in such a way where they can be easily understood,” said Mr. Johnson, art teacher. “They’re able to celebrate their own diversity. They’re able to celebrate their own individuality.”

Rudloff says she thinks the piece should be completed by Friday with extra help from the middle school students.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.