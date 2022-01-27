Nurse practitioner speaks on thyroid health as January marks thyroid health awareness month

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - January marks thyroid health awareness month. Carrie Parrish Nyekan, a nurse practitioner within Graves Gilbert Clinic’s endocrinology department talked to WBKO about the importance of thyroid health.

“Your thyroid is a gland in your neck, it makes different hormones and helps control many vital functions in your body,” Nyekan said.

It is important to monitor your thyroid health because if something is wrong it can impact other bodily functions. “If you’re having symptoms, like fatigue is a big one, difficulty swallowing, we want to check those thyroid levels because if you do leave those out of range, they can cause heart issues, they can cause mental health issues, just a bunch of other issues within the body,” Nyekan explained.

Thyroid Disease is a common illness that people face. “There’s an underactive thyroid, overactive thyroid, there’s thyroid nodules, and the worst would be the thyroid cancer,” she said. Nyekan said forming general healthy habits like eating well and exercising can be a good way to prevent thyroid disease. The disease can also be genetic.

“If you’re having symptoms of unexplained fatigue, different than normal, unexplained weight loss, weight gain when you haven’t changed your eating habits or lifestyle, those are the probably the main symptoms,” Nyekan said. You should seek out medical attention if you are experiencing any of those issues. Nyekan said thyroid issues are more common among women than men.

