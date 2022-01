BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Police and Bowling Green Police arrested two individuals who broke into vehicles on campus.

Police say the individuals were charged with Theft of Contents From a Vehicle.

WKU police say it is important to lock vehicles and remove valuables.

