Greenville Registered Sex Offender gets 20 Years in Prison

PADUCAH, Ky. (WBKO) – A Greenville man, previously required to register as a sex offender in the state of Kentucky, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison, followed by a lifetime term of supervised release, for attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court documents, Dustin R. Stone, 29, of Greenville, Kentucky traveled to Paducah, Kentucky on December 3, 2018, to meet with a person he believed to be a 13-year-old minor for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity. In November of 2018, after receiving a complaint that Stone was sending sexually explicit text messages to minors, detectives with the Paducah Police Department launched an undercover investigation. From November 21, 2018, through December 3, 2018, Stone sent numerous sexually explicit messages to an undercover detective who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. Stone expressed his desire to meet the minor for sexual activity. Stone was arrested on December 3, 2018, when he traveled to Paducah to meet with the supposed minor. During their investigation, detectives learned that Stone was required to register as a sex offender in the state of Kentucky as the result of a 2014 conviction in Muhlenberg Circuit Court for attempted use of electronic means to induce a minor in a sex offense.

“Prosecuting those who seek to exploit children in the Western District is a top priority of this office,” stated United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett. “I commend the detectives of the Paducah Police Department and the prosecutors who work daily to ensure our children are safe and our neighborhoods secure.”

“I am proud of the work our detectives did to remove a child predator from our community,” said Chief of Police Brian Laird. “We look forward to continuing to work with the U.S. Attorney’s office to obtain federal convictions for those who would prey on our children.”

The General Investigations Unit of the Paducah Police Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorneys Leigh Ann Dycus and Raymond McGee, of the United States Attorney’s Paducah Branch Office, prosecuted the case.

