Temps and clouds increase before the end of the week

More cold air is on the way for Friday and into the weekend!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was frigid with lows in the teens and highs only grazing the low 30s late in the day. Temperatures slightly recover today before ANOTHER cool down arrives with some chances of light snow in the region!

We're looking at variably cloudy skies with light snow flurries possible in the morning. Otherwise, we're dry with highs in the low 40s!(WBKO)

Clouds increase Thursday before another system moves into our area Friday. This front could bring a round of light snow to the region to close out the work week. At this time, any snow amounts Friday appear very light and generally under one inch - though snowfall amounts over an inch are plausible towards central and eastern Kentucky during the day on Friday. We’ll round out the week with yet another shot of very cold air before readings moderate some late in the weekend. The weekend looks dry, as does the start of next week before a small shot at rain late Tuesday. High temperatures climb into the mild 50s by Monday and get even warmer by Tuesday before rain chances move into the region. Shower chances ramp up Wednesday ahead of what could be a more potent weather maker heading our way late next week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Seasonable. High 44. Low 27. Winds S at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray snow showers possible. Breezy and cold. High 33. Low 14. Winds NW at 13 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 34. Low 22. Winds W at 5 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High Today: 70 (1944)

Record Low Today: -9 (1963)

Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Sunset: 5:06 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

Pollen Count: N/A

Mold Count: Low (643 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: N/A

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 432

Yesterday’s Low: 16

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.51″ (+2.48″)

Yearly Precip: 5.51″ (+2.48″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 9.6″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.6″

