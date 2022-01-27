Advertisement

Top Kentucky state Dem ends reelection bid

Rep. Joni Jenkins succeeds Rocky Adkins as the House minority floor leader. (Kentucky General...
Rep. Joni Jenkins succeeds Rocky Adkins as the House minority floor leader. (Kentucky General Assembly)(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s top-ranking state House Democrat has announced she won’t seek reelection this year, saying she won’t stand in the way of a “person of color” being elected in her newly redrawn Louisville-area district where Blacks make up nearly 50% of the voting-age population.

State Rep. Joni Jenkins, who is white, said Wednesday she’ll maintain her legislative seat and caucus leadership through her term.

She withdrew a day after the filing deadline for candidates to run in this year’s primary.

GOP supermajorities in Kentucky’s legislature passed a House redistricting map recently though it’s facing a court challenge.

A Black Democratic woman was the only other candidate to file to run in Jenkin’s district.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the fire department, crews were called around 6:30 a.m. to a fire at the corner of...
One injured after downtown Bowling Green house fire
Tracy Hudson
Feds: former Bardstown official embezzled nearly $800,000
Man denied an SBA loan and FEMA assistance
BG man lost dream home to tornado, has more questions than answers after being denied federal assistance
Glasgow Drug Arrest
Glasgow man arrested on drug charges
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police respond to fatal collision in Metcalfe County

Latest News

FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in...
$19M awarded for water, sewer projects in northern Kentucky
KY State Capital
Lawmakers aim to reverse Kentucky’s high child abuse rates
Insomnia Cookies opens new location in Bowling Green
Insomnia Cookies opens new location in Bowling Green
WKU Police Arrest Two people for Breaking into Vehicles on Campus
WKU Police Arrest Two people for Breaking into Vehicles on Campus