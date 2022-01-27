The Warming Tree in Bowling Green accepting donations for homeless

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green tree helps people in need with anything from water bottles to coats.

The Warming Tree, located at the RiverWalk at Mitch McConnell Park, is a tree that people put donations on.

“Anything that will help the homeless out, just come by and decorate the tree,” said Teresa Douglas, founder of the Warming Tree.

You’ll find hats, gloves, water bottles, and more on the tree throughout the day.

After receiving a permit from the city, Douglas started the Warming Tree in January 2017 and has been giving to the homeless community ever since.

“They live here at the river so it’s easy for them to come and get what they need,” said Douglas. “Needy people pull in and get things that they need.”

The taste of volunteerism and donating has spread to others, including churches, schools, and sororities.

“One Sunday, I came down and all 11 trees were decorated down through here,” said Douglas. “It was awesome. They weren’t supposed to be, but I didn’t do it. It was really awesome.”

Douglas said the response from the community is noticed by the homeless.

“You hear some of their stories and everything, and they’re just heartwarming,” explained Douglas. “The warming tree, they are very grateful. This morning I had one thank me for everything and they are very grateful.”

You can stop by the tree anytime to donate or pick up needed items. You might even see Douglas herself.

“My vans loaded down, and I just restock and put it out,” said Douglas. “Sometimes I come by here twice a day.”

You can learn more about the Warming Tree on their Facebook page.

