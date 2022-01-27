Warren East retires Katie Gardner’s softball jersey

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Warren East Raiders pitcher and current WKU ace Katie Gardner’s jersey has officially been retired by her high school alma matter.

Gardner, the 2019 Kentucky Miss Softball, had her jersey retired this week in an honorary ceremony, making her one of five Raiders to have their jersey retired. The 2019 Kentucky Miss Softball received the honor after a storied career with Warren East.

“It’s very exciting and I’m glad that it was so early. Usually, you have to wait a little bit to get your jersey retired, but when my mom told me about it I was very like, surprised, but very excited all at the same time,” Gardner said after the recognition.

“I hope they continue on my legacy and legacy of all the girls that I’ve played within the past.”

Gardner recorded 342 strikeouts, 184 innings pitched, a 1.10 ERA and a 30-2 record in the circle as a senior for the Raiders. She led Warren East to back-to-back state title games in her junior and senior seasons. That earned her four All-State honors and three Region 4 MVP awards.

She appeared in 19 games for WKU in the circle last season as a sophomore, starting seven of them, finishing with a 2.08 ERA and a 6-1 record. Her19 earned runs allowed was a team-low.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.