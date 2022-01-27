Advertisement

Warren East retires Katie Gardner’s softball jersey

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Warren East Raiders pitcher and current WKU ace Katie Gardner’s jersey has officially been retired by her high school alma matter.

Gardner, the 2019 Kentucky Miss Softball, had her jersey retired this week in an honorary ceremony, making her one of five Raiders to have their jersey retired. The 2019 Kentucky Miss Softball received the honor after a storied career with Warren East.

“It’s very exciting and I’m glad that it was so early. Usually, you have to wait a little bit to get your jersey retired, but when my mom told me about it I was very like, surprised, but very excited all at the same time,” Gardner said after the recognition.

“I hope they continue on my legacy and legacy of all the girls that I’ve played within the past.”

Gardner recorded 342 strikeouts, 184 innings pitched, a 1.10 ERA and a 30-2 record in the circle as a senior for the Raiders. She led Warren East to back-to-back state title games in her junior and senior seasons. That earned her four All-State honors and three Region 4 MVP awards.

She appeared in 19 games for WKU in the circle last season as a sophomore, starting seven of them, finishing with a 2.08 ERA and a 6-1 record. Her19 earned runs allowed was a team-low.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the fire department, crews were called around 6:30 a.m. to a fire at the corner of...
One injured after downtown Bowling Green house fire
Med Center Health
Half of Med Center Health’s Covid patients vaccinated, ‘majority’ treated for specifically Covid
Tracy Hudson
Feds: former Bardstown official embezzled nearly $800,000
Missing 26-year-old woman out of Scottsville.
Scottsville PD continues search for missing 26-year-old last seen in November
Glasgow Drug Arrest
Glasgow man arrested on drug charges

Latest News

WKU preps for South Florida road trip
Hilltoppers Host UAB for Thursday Night Black Out Game
Sports Connection First Segment 1-23-22
Sports Connection 1-23-22
Sports Connection Interview with Ben Sowders
Sports Connection Interview with Ben Sowders
Sports Connection Interview with Will McCoy
Sports Connection Interview with Will McCoy