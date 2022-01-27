WKU’s Office of Admissions expands the types of tours offered, includes virtual option for those who can’t come to campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU’s Office of Admissions has expanded its options when it comes to showcasing all the campus has to offer.

The changes were prompted in part by the COVID 19 pandemic as Amy Bingham explains in this week’s View from the Hill.

“Hello, are you guys here for the walking tour?”

“We have about 36 to 40 tour guides so those are active students here in their undergraduate career.”

“I’m gonna go ahead and tell you what he is...”

“They’re able to promote campus differently than a student just walking around by themselves.”

The traditional daily tour is still a huge part of recruiting students to WKU.

But the pandemic prompted the Office of Admissions to rethink the tour structure.

“We were able to provide different variations of the campus tour to meet different demographics that our campus tours were not catering at that point.”

That includes offering a Campus 360 virtual tour giving students a glimpse of the Hill from anywhere in the world.

“For students that might live far away or are just not comfortable visiting campus because of the pandemic.”

Evening tours and academic program tours are now also being arranged by the Office of Admissions.

“You can see why we are called the Hilltoppers.”

Assistant Director of Admissions Ashlee Manley says recent data shows the tours are yielding a fifty percent success rate.

“This information is valuable to our prospective students and families and those attending campus because they know we are serious.”

“We originally played two of our most popular sports at the top of the hill.”

“And that is how much we invest in our tour programs, in our tour guides because we know this day, this hour and a half long tour, is going to make the decision for this incoming student and their family.”

For more information on the variety of campus tours, log onto //www.wku.edu/admissions

