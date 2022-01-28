BGPD search for missing man in Bowling Green
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are looking for Michael A. Moore.
Michael is 28 years old, 6′4″, and has short brown hair and blue eyes.
Police say Michael was last seen wearing a red and green bandana print shirt with the American Red Flag on it, black pants, a black coat, black toboggan, and black and white shoes.
Authorities also say Michael’s last known area was West 15 around 5:30 on Thursday.
Police say Michael does not own a vehicle or go to other places in Bowling Green, and has health-related issues and needs medication.
If you know of Michael’s whereabouts, contact BGPD at (270) 393-4000.
