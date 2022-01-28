Advertisement

BGPD search for missing man in Bowling Green

Missing man in Bowling Green
Missing man in Bowling Green(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are looking for Michael A. Moore.

Michael is 28 years old, 6′4″, and has short brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say Michael was last seen wearing a red and green bandana print shirt with the American Red Flag on it, black pants, a black coat, black toboggan, and black and white shoes.

Authorities also say Michael’s last known area was West 15 around 5:30 on Thursday.

Police say Michael does not own a vehicle or go to other places in Bowling Green, and has health-related issues and needs medication.

If you know of Michael’s whereabouts, contact BGPD at (270) 393-4000.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man denied an SBA loan and FEMA assistance
BG man lost dream home to tornado, has more questions than answers after being denied federal assistance
Snowfall forecast for the WBKO viewing area through Friday morning.
The latest on winter weather late tonight into Friday morning!
Insomnia Cookies opens in BG
Late-night sweets bakery ‘Insomnia Cookies’ opens new location in downtown Bowling Green
Suspect allegedly using stolen credit and/or debit cards at Kroger self checkout
Crime Stoppers: Medical Center Stolen Purses
Police respond.
Three men indicted following overdose death investigation in Franklin

Latest News

Childhood obesity
Ky. ranks first in childhood obesity, doctors say pandemic expediated issue
Amber Glass last seen January 13.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing girl
Luke E. Pedigo, 24 of Glasgow arrested on domestic violence charges
Glasgow man arrested on domestic violence and strangulation charges
Breaking News
Social media post leads to school lockdown, no danger found