Black History Month events begin Feb. 1 at WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU will begin a month long celebration of Black History Month on Feb. 1.

At 6 p.m. that night at the Harbaugh Club at Houchens Industries - L.T. Smith Stadium will be the opening ceremony featuring graduate student Tamera Lott providing the student charge and performances by student organizations like Blaq Art Nouveau and Amazing Tones of Joy.

The event is open to the public, but capacity is limited. Those interested should contact WKU’s Cynthia and George Nichols III Intercultural Student Engagement Center at 270-745-5066.

Other programs include the following:

What in the Health: Black Health Day , 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 7, Downing Student Union, second floor. Health professionals from WKU and the community will provide information about nutrition, dental care, mental health counseling, and physical fitness.

Introductory Session for the Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) Healing Circle , 3 p.m. Feb. 17 via Zoom.

Black History Month Keynote Address featuring Jason Boyd, 6 p.m. Feb. 21, Downing Student Union Auditorium. The presentation will address his newest documentary, “We Matter.”

Get Educated! Understanding Current and Proposed Reproductive Rights Policy and its Impact on Kentuckians , 5 p.m. Feb. 24 via Zoom. The panel discussion will feature state Rep. Attica Scott of Louisville and Alex Acquisto, Lexington Herald-Leader reporter. RSVP at , 5 p.m. Feb. 24 via Zoom. The panel discussion will feature state Rep. Attica Scott of Louisville and Alex Acquisto, Lexington Herald-Leader reporter. RSVP at English.office@wku.edu

The Black Experience: A Celebration of Perseverance , 7 p.m. Feb. 24, DSU Auditorium. The Black Experience will take you through the timeline of Black Americans and expose the generational plight of Black people in America.

Breaking down Barriers: Multicultural Retreat , 11 a.m. Feb. 26, Augenstein Alumni Center. The Department of Student Activities will sponsor a dynamic retreat that focuses on bringing students from different backgrounds across campus to get to know one another and break down barriers. Free to all WKU students. Register at , 11 a.m. Feb. 26, Augenstein Alumni Center. The Department of Student Activities will sponsor a dynamic retreat that focuses on bringing students from different backgrounds across campus to get to know one another and break down barriers. Free to all WKU students. Register at https://bit.ly/3qXcJr1

Kicks and Culture: A Tribute to Virgil Abloh Sneaker Gala, 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Feb. 26, Knicely Center. The inaugural sneaker gala will be a fun night of entertainment, food, mocktails and much more to celebrate culture and pay homage to late fashion designer and sneaker head, Virgil Abloh. Formal attire mandatory. Tickets can be purchased for $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets go on sale Feb. 1.

A full calendar can be found here.

