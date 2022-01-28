Bowling Green VFW presents check to the Kentucky Veterans Brigade for $5,000

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars--Post 1298 of Bowling Green were able to make life a bit easier for members of the community.

Edwin Vincent, the State Commander for the Department of Kentucky VFW, along with others presented the $5,000 check to the Kentucky Veterans Brigade at the Veterans Alliance Center on the By-Pass early Thursday afternoon and will help the center better serve those in need.

“This check is going to be paramount and helping the veterans who are some who have been affected by the storms and really some of them who are simply in need but not affected by the storms,’ said Bob Wilson the President and Founder of the Kentucky Veterans Brigade in Bowling Green.

Wilson added that the money the center received Thursday, will be beneficial, not just to the veterans, but to the community as a whole.

“We’re allowing the community to come in and take advantage of free clothing free food,” he said, “We have a huge amount of baby items that we’ve been given out to different entities, organizations throughout Bowling Green, and individuals as well”.

The VFW has also set up a program where veterans who are in need, as a result of the tornado or any other problems can request a donation of up to $1,000 to pay for bills or anything else they need once it’s verified by the KDVA.

“They send us the documentation, we cut the check and mail it to the veteran,” Vincent said, “As of now, we have in excess of $100,000 that we can donate to needy veterans in their area, both here and in Mayfield. And we’ve started that program about a week ago”.

The Veterans Alliance Center is located at 600 31-W By-Pass, Suite 6.

