Bowling Green volunteers help out during Mayfield clean up day

Home Depot Foundation and Team Rubicon Continue Clean-up Efforts in Mayfield
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, volunteers from Team Depot and Team Rubicon helped with clean-up efforts in Mayfield, following the December tornadoes.

Volunteers spent the day removing and sorting debris.

Team Depot has been a part of volunteer clean-up days during the past month in Mayfield.

After the December tornadoes, Team Depot volunteers distributed more than 1,000 disaster relief kits across several cities in impacted areas, including Bowling Green.

The Home Depot Foundation has committed up to $1 million for immediate disaster response and long-term recovery efforts in impacted communities.

Home Depot Foundation and Team Rubicon Continue Clean-up Efforts in Mayfield
Bowling Green VFW Presents Check to Veterans Alliance Center for $5,000
WCSO Warns of Phishing Scams
WCSO Searches for Thieves After Stealing From Tornado Damaged Property