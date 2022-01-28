Breezy, cloudy and cold with afternoon snow for some!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Late Thursday night into Friday morning had some very light snow fall and brought around a half an inch or less to the area. That was round one of two for snow in the WBKO viewing area with round two arriving later Friday!

We're looking at cloud cover today with cold, breezy conditions. The winds won't help once snow arrives for some - which will create travel troubles this afternoon and evening. (WBKO)

Cloudy skies can be expected this Friday throughout south central Kentucky along with colder conditions thanks to northwesterly winds, which will become breezy later in the morning and afternoon with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible. High temperatures will only be in the mid 30s for most with lower 30s to the north and upper 30s to the south. A wave of energy ahead of a strong cold front will generate more snow to develop this afternoon and last through the evening. This snow development will bring a burst of light to moderate snow, but coupled with the winds and energy, it will create travel troubles. Areas along and east of I-65 could see up to an inch of localized snow along with near whiteout conditions - which accompanied with snow covered roads could lead to possibly hazardous evening commute. Areas of concern are within a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

Once the snow ends tonight, it’s all about the frigid air!! Skies will clear out but winds will remain breezy with gusts up to 15 miles per hour. Low temperatures will plummet in the teens, but with the wind factored in, it will feel like (wind chill values in) the single digits to near zero! The weekend will be dry, but it will be a tale of two types of weather - cold and warm! Saturday will be cold with high temperatures only in the upper 20s and low 30s with sunshine and light winds. Sunday starts off in the teens and low 20s, but thanks to sunshine and breezy west-southwesterly winds, high temperatures will soar in the mid-to-upper 40s! Next week will also start off warm with low-to-mid 50s on Monday and a mix of sun and clouds. More clouds move in Tuesday ahead of our next weather maker, which will bring rain starting Tuesday evening and lasting through Thursday. Tuesday and Wednesday (Groundhog Day) both will be warm with highs in the mid 50s, but soaking conditions will be with us with rainfall estimates between 1″-2″ possible. Though there are some uncertainties with timing, right now Thursday looks like we’ll have a changeover from rain to snow along with falling temperatures - as cold air looks to return to south central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers possible. Breezy and cold. High 37. Low 14. Winds NW at 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 34. Low 22. Winds W at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and warmer. High 48. Low 24. Winds W at 14 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High Today: 70 (1914, 1916)

Record Low Today: -18 (1963)

Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.

Sunset: 5:07 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 44)

Pollen Count: N/A

Mold Count: Low (562 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: N/A

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 44

Yesterday’s Low: 17

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.51″ (+2.36″)

Yearly Precip: 5.51″ (+2.36″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 9.6″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.6″

