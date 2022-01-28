Glasgow man arrested on domestic violence and strangulation charges

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - One man was arrested in Glasgow and charged with multiple domestic violence-related charges.

On Thursday, the Glasgow Police Department was called to TJ Samson Hospital in reference to a domestic complaint that happened on Shalimar Drive.

When officers arrive at the hospital, police say they made contact with a female victim and were able to confirm that she had been assaulted.

The victim was transferred from TJ Samson Hospital to Skyline Hospital for further treatment.

Luke E. Pedigo, 24 of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree Domestic Violence, Strangulation 1st Degree.

He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

