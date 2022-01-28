Advertisement

Glasgow man arrested on domestic violence and strangulation charges

Luke E. Pedigo, 24 of Glasgow arrested on domestic violence charges
Luke E. Pedigo, 24 of Glasgow arrested on domestic violence charges(Barren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - One man was arrested in Glasgow and charged with multiple domestic violence-related charges.

On Thursday, the Glasgow Police Department was called to TJ Samson Hospital in reference to a domestic complaint that happened on Shalimar Drive.

When officers arrive at the hospital, police say they made contact with a female victim and were able to confirm that she had been assaulted.

The victim was transferred from TJ Samson Hospital to Skyline Hospital for further treatment.

Luke E. Pedigo, 24 of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree Domestic Violence, Strangulation 1st Degree.

He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man denied an SBA loan and FEMA assistance
BG man lost dream home to tornado, has more questions than answers after being denied federal assistance
Snowfall forecast for the WBKO viewing area through Friday morning.
The latest on winter weather late tonight into Friday morning!
Insomnia Cookies opens in BG
Late-night sweets bakery ‘Insomnia Cookies’ opens new location in downtown Bowling Green
Suspect allegedly using stolen credit and/or debit cards at Kroger self checkout
Crime Stoppers: Medical Center Stolen Purses
Police respond.
Three men indicted following overdose death investigation in Franklin

Latest News

Amber Glass last seen January 13.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing girl
Breaking News
Social media post leads to school lockdown, no danger found
South Pacific
South Pacific comes to SKyPAC Feb. 11
1
South Pacific at SKyPAC