Hilltoppers Drop 68-65 Home Thriller to UAB

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball went toe-to-toe with the top team in the league Thursday and took the lead in the final minute, but two clutch 3s by UAB proved to be the difference in a 68-65 loss at E.A. Diddle Arena.

The Hilltoppers (10-10, 2-5) took their first lead of the game at 63-62 with three free throws from graduate senior guard Camron Justice with 44 seconds to play.

UAB (17-4, 7-1) answered with a 3 from Justin Brown, but WKU tied it again at 65-all with a lob dunk by junior center Jamarion Sharp.

The Blazers had 12 seconds for the final shot, ultimately getting a deep game-winning 3-pointer from star guard Jordan Walker with four seconds to play. WKU’s final shot to tie was off the mark.

“I couldn’t have been more proud of the way our guys battled and fought,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “We had to overcome some things, losing Dayvion (McKnight) in that second half… But like I said, the guys battled. We battled. And that team’s really good. We’ve got to put that one behind us. It counts as one win and one loss. You’ve got to get back up off the mat again. My guys left a lot out there on that court tonight. A lot of emotional energy, physical energy and a lot of emotional energy. So we’ve got to get back up and understand the game counts the same, one win, one loss. My guys have been pretty good doing that.”

The Hilltoppers trailed for more than 37 minutes, down 34-27 at halftime and 41-31 early in the second half.

WKU went on a 10-0 run to tie it at 41 on a basket by fifth-year senior guard Josh Anderson with 13:36 to go, but couldn’t pull in front.

Anderson led WKU with 16 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Sharp (11 points), Justice (10) and senior forward Jairus Hamilton (10) also reached double figures. Sharp added six rebounds and six blocks, and Justice handed out five assists.

Walker led all scorers with 21 points in 38 minutes.

The Hilltoppers stay home to host rival Middle Tennessee at 2 p.m. CT Saturday at Diddle Arena. The game will air on ESPN+.

“We just have to stay together,” redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton said. “That is what I’ve been preaching, been harping at everybody. It is a long season, we’re going to lose games, we’re going to win games. We just have to stay together and work hard for 40 minutes. Come out next game ready to roll and make our adjustments and go from there.”

