KSP Investigating Fatal Collision on KY 181 in Muhlenberg County
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision on KY 181.
Police say around 2:32 p.m. Thursday James Brown, 51, of Greenville, was traveling north in a 2002 Chevrolet pickup on KY 181 when he crossed the center line and exited the shoulder of the roadway hitting an embankment.
Police reported that his vehicle became airborne, hitting a utility pole and overturned.
Police say that Brown was not wearing a seatbelt and he was ejected from the vehicle.
He was transported to Muhlenberg Community Hospital where he eventually died from his injuries.
