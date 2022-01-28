KSP Investigating Fatal Collision on KY 181 in Muhlenberg County

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision on KY 181.

Police say around 2:32 p.m. Thursday James Brown, 51, of Greenville, was traveling north in a 2002 Chevrolet pickup on KY 181 when he crossed the center line and exited the shoulder of the roadway hitting an embankment.

Police reported that his vehicle became airborne, hitting a utility pole and overturned.

Police say that Brown was not wearing a seatbelt and he was ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported to Muhlenberg Community Hospital where he eventually died from his injuries.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.