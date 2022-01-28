Ky. ranks first in childhood obesity, doctors say pandemic expediated issue

Ky. (WBKO) - According to State of Childhood Obesity, Kentucky ranks first in the nation for child obesity as 23.8 percent of kids and teens 10 to 17-year-olds are obese, and many physicians say the pandemic accelerated this issue.

“It’s affected our own local community significantly,” expressed Bowling Green pediatrician, Dr. Kelly Kries.

With many rural areas in the state, some doctors believe this is a factor that can lead to obesity due to food access and lack of education.

“Unfortunately, there are pockets in the country, which suffer from urban centers, especially Appalachia, areas in the south,” said Dr. Rexford Ahima, Director of Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism at Johns Hopkins University.

Here locally, one Bowling Green pediatrician is among one of the many physicians who say the pandemic not only contributed to the already ongoing issue but expedited it.

“There were some children that I had seen personally in my clinic that I didn’t recognize when they came back in a year later, they had been on so much weight,” said Kries.

A Johns Hopkins University doctor echoed that sentiment and explains why.

“It’s certainly accelerated over the past two years, largely because of the lockdowns and kids being at home and having access to non-nutritional foods and so on lack of physical activities,” said Ahima.

Extra screen time, and caloric intake are also factors here, but the issue, doctors say could also stem from society.

“Locally, when the schools shut down, the schools provided food to the students. And it was incredible, but I will tell you, it was a lot of food. It was a lot of calories. I just think our impression of what a normal amount of food is really skewed in the United States,” expressed Kries.

“Food prices are going up. So people tend to buy what they can get, which tends to be cheaper, non-nutritious foods,” said Ahima.

The solution? Well, doctors say there are many, including increased physical activity, better education on what foods are nutritious and self-control.

“I don’t like to refer to foods as good foods or bad foods-- just one anything snack less than 200 calories for that snack, we don’t want to eat a Lunchable, which is about 450 calories as a snack, that’s a meal,” said Kries.

A crisis within a crisis as obesity makes an individual a high risk during a Covid diagnosis-- a concern among many. The latest CDC study that found obesity in children was a determinant for hospitalization for Covid-19.

“Until COVID became a pandemic and was obviously on the news, the hidden crisis was obesity,” expressed Ahima.

According to Kries, childhood obesity is ‘far worse’ than a child getting COVID.

“Childhood obesity, 10 times, 10 times worse for sure, that’s going to impact them lifelong.”

Dr. Ahima’s book Can The Obesity Crisis Be Reversed? provides an in-depth and holistic discussion surrounding the growing obesity crisis and how its been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

