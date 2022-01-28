Advertisement

Lady Toppers Fall on the Road

Lady Toppers Roll Through West Virginia State in Opening Exhibition
Lady Toppers Roll Through West Virginia State in Opening Exhibition(Mohammad Ahmad)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball’s nine-game winning streak was snapped on Thursday night in Birmingham with an 86-70 loss to UAB. The Lady Toppers move to 14-5 on the season and 7-1 in Conference USA play.

WKU had four in double digit points. Meral Abdelgawad led all scorers with 28 points for her 10th 20-point game of the season to go along with five rebounds. Alexis Mead poured in 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field, including 3-of-3 from the perimeter. Mya Meredith continued her double-digit scoring streak with 13 points. She and Mead tied for the team’s lead on the boards, pulling down six rebounds each. Macey Blevins finished with 11 points.

The Lady Toppers had their fewest turnovers of the season with 13 on the night. WKU shot 36.5 percent (23-63) from the field, which was its lowest percentage since shooting 27.3 percent against UT Martin.

The Blazers scored on their first possession of the game for the first lead of the game. Macey Blevins put WKU on the board first with a three from the wing to put the Lady Toppers ahead at the 8:53 mark. Mya Meredith followed with a bucket to cushion the lead to 5-2. WKU went cold and missed its next five shots. At the 5:43 mark UAB made a layup to go ahead 9-8. The Lady Toppers responded with an 8-0 run to push ahead, 16-9. From there, UAB outscored WKU 7-2 to cut it to 18-16 at the end of the first.

UAB opened the second quarter with back-to-back threes to spark an 8-0 run to take a 24-18 lead. Blevins stopped the run with her second three of the game. The Blazers once again went on a run, this time 7-0. The Lady Toppers cut the lead to five after a pair of layups from Abdelgawad and Mead and free throw from Blevins. UAB outscored WKU 9-5 from that point to take a 40-31 lead into halftime.

The Blazers opened the second half with a three, but Abdelgawad responded with back-to-back and-one plays to cut the score to six. At the 6:17 mark, WKU used an 11-3 run to get within four of the Blazers, but UAB answered with an 8-0 run and took a 64-52 lead into the final quarter.

Mead scored the first four points of the fourth quarter for WKU. Overall, the Blazers outscored WKU 22-18 in the final quarter.

The Lady Toppers will stay on the road to take on Middle Tennessee on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Murfreesboro.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man denied an SBA loan and FEMA assistance
BG man lost dream home to tornado, has more questions than answers after being denied federal assistance
According to the fire department, crews were called around 6:30 a.m. to a fire at the corner of...
One injured after downtown Bowling Green house fire
Tracy Hudson
Feds: former Bardstown official embezzled nearly $800,000
Insomnia Cookies opens in BG
Late-night sweets bakery ‘Insomnia Cookies’ opens new location in downtown Bowling Green
Suspect allegedly using stolen credit and/or debit cards at Kroger self checkout
Crime Stoppers: Medical Center Stolen Purses

Latest News

UAB downs WKU in heartbreaking fashion
Hilltoppers Drop 68-65 Home Thriller to UAB
WKU defeats Rice, 80-66
Sharp Named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List
John Pawlowski signs extension
Pawlowski Inks Extension with WKU Baseball
Warren East retires Katie Gardner's jersey
Warren East retires Katie Gardner’s softball jersey