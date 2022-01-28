Off duty Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff’s Deputy charged with strangulation

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating, after a Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Deputy, who was off duty, was accused of multiple assault crimes.

On Saturday, KSP received a call of an assault involving an off-duty Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Deputy.

After investigating, KSP charged Jeremy Mahan, 41, of Greenville with strangulation 1st degree, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, and wanton endangerment 2nd degree.

The investigation remains ongoing.

