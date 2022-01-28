Pawlowski Inks Extension with WKU Baseball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball head coach John Pawlowski has signed a contract extension to continue his time at the helm of the Hilltopper program.

The WKU Board of Regents unanimously approved the extension during its meeting on Dec. 10, with the contract set to take Pawlowski through the 2025 season.

“It’s a great honor and privilege to be a part of Western Kentucky University and this baseball program,” said Pawlowski. “I would like to thank Todd Stewart and President Caboni for the continued support and opportunity to lead this program. I am very proud of the players, coaches and support staff for the work they have done to carry on the tradition of WKU Baseball.”

Pawlowski has led the Hilltoppers to wins in back-to-back Conference USA Tournaments while also earning marquee victories over Power 5 opponents such as Georgia, Kentucky, Purdue and Tennessee during his time on The Hill.

In his 20 years as a Division I head coach, Pawlowski has compiled 629 career victories and a .566 winning percentage while at College of Charleston, Auburn and WKU.

Over 28 total seasons coaching at the Division I level, Pawlowski has helped lead his teams to 11 NCAA Regionals and two College World Series appearances while developing 84 MLB Draft selections, including 51 pitchers.

WKU has seen four players selected in the MLB Draft and two players sign minor league deals since Pawlowski’s arrival, with Danny Hudzina, Ben Morrison, Jacob Rhinesmith, Ryan Thurston, Steven Kraft and Jake Sanford all making the jump to the professional level.

The Hilltoppers have also had four players pursue careers in foreign and independent leagues during that time, with Paul Kirkpatrick, Colie Currie, Kevin Lambert and Ray Zuberer III all finding homes with professional clubs.

Pawlowski and the Hilltoppers are set to open the 2022 season on Feb. 18 against Western Illinois at Nick Denes Field.

