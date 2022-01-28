Advertisement

Poppy’s Field Trip visits Natcher Elementary School

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Poppy’s Field Trip visited Natcher Elementary School in Bowling Green to feature the school’s Green Paws Club.

The club was started by students who wanted to clean up the playground at the school and they also started planting vegetables at the school as well.

Educators at the school said the club helps students learn responsibility for the environment and at the school and looking out for each other.

