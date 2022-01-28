Slick spots and reduced visibility a concern through tonight!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ve seen a trace of snow over Bowling Green today! Though snowfall amounts are not a concern, you will still want to watch out for potential slick spots through tonight.

Snow showers will push towards the eastern portions of our viewing area by tonight. In fact, our eastern counties could see up to half an inch of snowfall by then with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts out of the north will also be on the stronger side this evening. They’ll reduce visibility and drive down our temperatures, especially into the overnight hours. We’re expected to be in the teens, but feels like temperatures will sink to the single digits. If you do have to commute tonight or early tomorrow morning, make sure you drive slower and allow for extra space for vehicles around you. Daytime highs on Saturday will be FRIGID and flirt with the freezing mark. Though we’ll see plenty of sunshine, it might be a good day to stay in and avoid the bitter cold if you can. The good news? We’ll see a warm up into the work week. In fact, Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week as we track highs near 60! However, stray showers will be possible and they’ll turn more widespread into Wednesday. We could see moderate to heavy pockets of rainfall as well. Scattered showers track into Thursday, before we finally dry out into Friday. Highs sink back into the 30s by then, so enjoy the warm up while it lasts!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued cold. High 34. Low 22. Winds W at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 48. Low 24. Winds W at 11 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 54. Low 37. Winds S at 5 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 41

Today’s Low: 32

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 70 (1914)

Record Low: -18 (1963)

Today’s Precip: T”

Monthly Precip: 5.51″ (+2.24″)

Yearly Precip: 5.51″ (+2.24″)

Today’s Snowfall: T”

Monthly Snowfall: 9.6″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.6″

Today’s Sunset: 5:07 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:50 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

Mold Count: Low (713 - Mold Spore Count)

