Advertisement

Social media post leads to school lockdown, no danger found

Breaking News
Breaking News(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A post on social media caused a Warren County school to go on lockdown, but school officials say they found no legitimate danger.

According to a letter sent from Warren Central High School Principal Joey Norman, the school administration initiated the lockdown Friday after learning of the social media post.

“We immediately started to work toward keeping both students and staff safe,” Norman said in the letter.

Norman said officials found no “legitimate danger” and said the “situation was handled with the assistance of the WCPS Central Office staff and our School Resource Officer.”

Norman stressed that safety is the number one priority for Warren Central and the entire Warren County Public Schools district.

“Unfortunately, social media will present situations that may lead to events like today and we will always handle them in the most appropriate manner,” Norman told parents in the letter.

School officials did not reveal details about the post that prompted them to lock down the school.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man denied an SBA loan and FEMA assistance
BG man lost dream home to tornado, has more questions than answers after being denied federal assistance
Snowfall forecast for the WBKO viewing area through Friday morning.
The latest on winter weather late tonight into Friday morning!
Insomnia Cookies opens in BG
Late-night sweets bakery ‘Insomnia Cookies’ opens new location in downtown Bowling Green
Suspect allegedly using stolen credit and/or debit cards at Kroger self checkout
Crime Stoppers: Medical Center Stolen Purses
Police respond.
Three men indicted following overdose death investigation in Franklin

Latest News

Amber Glass last seen January 13.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing girl
Luke E. Pedigo, 24 of Glasgow arrested on domestic violence charges
Glasgow man arrested on domestic violence and strangulation charges
South Pacific
South Pacific comes to SKyPAC Feb. 11
1
South Pacific at SKyPAC