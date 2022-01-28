Social media post leads to school lockdown, no danger found

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A post on social media caused a Warren County school to go on lockdown, but school officials say they found no legitimate danger.

According to a letter sent from Warren Central High School Principal Joey Norman, the school administration initiated the lockdown Friday after learning of the social media post.

“We immediately started to work toward keeping both students and staff safe,” Norman said in the letter.

Norman said officials found no “legitimate danger” and said the “situation was handled with the assistance of the WCPS Central Office staff and our School Resource Officer.”

Norman stressed that safety is the number one priority for Warren Central and the entire Warren County Public Schools district.

“Unfortunately, social media will present situations that may lead to events like today and we will always handle them in the most appropriate manner,” Norman told parents in the letter.

School officials did not reveal details about the post that prompted them to lock down the school.

