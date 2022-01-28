South Pacific comes to SKyPAC Feb. 11

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The musical South Pacific will be making a stop at The SkyPAC on Friday, February 11. The show is set on a tropical island during the World War II era. On Friday, WBKO was able to talk with one of the lead cast members, Maris McCulley who plays the role of Nellie Forbush.

“The island is occupied by the U.S. military, so you know, native people on the island and the U.S. military, were telling both of their stories throughout this experience in World War II,” McCulley said.

McCulley went on to say it follows two romantic couples through the story who confront the realities of war as well as prejudices at that time.

“It’s got gorgeous Rodgers and Hammerstein music, a lot of songs that people will recognize, and some of my own favorites, as well,” she said. “So I hope everyone comes to see it.”

You can purchase tickets for the show at TheSkyPAC.com. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on February 11.

