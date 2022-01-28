Advertisement

South Pacific comes to SKyPAC Feb. 11

By Katey Cook
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The musical South Pacific will be making a stop at The SkyPAC on Friday, February 11. The show is set on a tropical island during the World War II era. On Friday, WBKO was able to talk with one of the lead cast members, Maris McCulley who plays the role of Nellie Forbush.

“The island is occupied by the U.S. military, so you know, native people on the island and the U.S. military, were telling both of their stories throughout this experience in World War II,” McCulley said.

McCulley went on to say it follows two romantic couples through the story who confront the realities of war as well as prejudices at that time.

“It’s got gorgeous Rodgers and Hammerstein music, a lot of songs that people will recognize, and some of my own favorites, as well,” she said. “So I hope everyone comes to see it.”

You can purchase tickets for the show at TheSkyPAC.com. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on February 11.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man denied an SBA loan and FEMA assistance
BG man lost dream home to tornado, has more questions than answers after being denied federal assistance
Snowfall forecast for the WBKO viewing area through Friday morning.
The latest on winter weather late tonight into Friday morning!
Insomnia Cookies opens in BG
Late-night sweets bakery ‘Insomnia Cookies’ opens new location in downtown Bowling Green
Suspect allegedly using stolen credit and/or debit cards at Kroger self checkout
Crime Stoppers: Medical Center Stolen Purses
Police respond.
Three men indicted following overdose death investigation in Franklin

Latest News

1
South Pacific at SKyPAC
Police respond.
Off duty Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff’s Deputy charged with strangulation
We're looking at cloud cover today with cold, breezy conditions. The winds won't help once snow...
Breezy, cloudy and cold with afternoon snow for some!
Poppy's Field Trip visits Natcher Elementary's Green Paws Club.
Poppy’s Field Trip visits Natcher Elementary School