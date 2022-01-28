Three men indicted following overdose death investigation in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, January 12, Franklin Police were called to Portland Avenue in Franklin, where they found an unresponsive man suffering from an overdose.

EMS arrived and took the man to the hospital, where he later passed away.

On April 21, 2021, Franklin police responded to another unresponsive male on West Kentucky Street, and EMS took the man to a local hospital, where he later passed away.

During the two death investigations, three men were indicted by a grand jury on charges of Trafficking Fentanyl, Trafficking Heroin, and Manslaughter 2nd degree.

Police say, Timothy A. Davis of Springfield Tennessee, Wesley N. Peters, and Jeremy J. Davenport of Bowling Green were charged in connection to the overdose deaths.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.